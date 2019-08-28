Owners of Wink's Gym share self defense moves | KOB 4
Owners of Wink's Gym share self defense moves

Casey Messer
August 28, 2019 07:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Women between the ages of 18 and 24 are three times more likely to be sexually assaulted.

Mike and Heather Wink, husband and wife and the owners of Wink's Gym and Jackson's, have trained all the MMA greats — including Holly Holm, Carlos Condit and Joey Villaseñor. They're also teaching life-saving self defense classes that everyday people can use to protect themselves.

This upcoming Friday, Wink's Gym is holding their Smart Girl Self Defense class. They offer a variety of classes, including classes for kids ages five and up. To register for their programs, click here

To see some of their self defense tips, watch the video above. 

