Owners of Wink's Gym share self defense moves

Mike and Heather Wink, husband and wife and the owners of Wink's Gym and Jackson's, have trained all the MMA greats — including Holly Holm, Carlos Condit and Joey Villaseñor. They're also teaching life-saving self defense classes that everyday people can use to protect themselves.

This upcoming Friday, Wink's Gym is holding their Smart Girl Self Defense class. They offer a variety of classes, including classes for kids ages five and up. To register for their programs, click here.