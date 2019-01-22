Paid internships opening doors for local high school students

“I love it, I actually love it because I get to meet a lot of people. A lot of important people of our community. Get to go a lot of places, to a lot of events, which I never got to go, but here I get the opportunity to go,” Yosufzai said.

Yosufzai is one of 30 students from the four ACE leadership high schools in Albuquerque participating in Future Focused Education. It's a program that works with 19 local employers, such as Presbyterian, the City of Albuquerque, and Lavu, Inc. providing paid internships to underserved and at-risk students.

For a semester, they get to try their hand at a particular career field.

“To have an opportunity to be exposed, then causes the imagination to kick in. And then many of them do figure out, you know, if I want to work towards this career, I need to go to college,”Noonan said.

And this year, the program is getting a big boost. A $25,000 grant from the Albuquerque Community foundation.

“This teen internship program really used education as a lens to economic opportunities for Albuquerque's youth,” Joanna Colangelo, Community Impact Director for the Albuquerque Community Foundation said.

The program’s hope is to soon become a paid internship hub for all high schools in the metro.