Pair of bills aim to help New Mexico's aspiring teachers

The bill also provides up to $6,000 per year in student loan repayments for educators who have spent at least three years in New Mexico teaching.

“Now is the time for students to take advantage of these resources to further their dreams of becoming teachers,”

House Bill 20 was also passed this year. It provides more than $500,000 in scholarship funds for educational assistants in New Mexico who are completing teacher programs and plan to become licensed teachers in the state.

Those who earn scholarships under the bill can get up to $3,000 per semester as well as paid time off from their school jobs to complete their degree and licensure requirements.

