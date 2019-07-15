Pair of bills aim to help New Mexico's aspiring teachers
Marian Camacho
July 15, 2019 07:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - A pair of bils passed during this year's legislative session are aimed at helping New Mexico's aspiring teachers reach their goals.
The Teacher Preparation Affordability Act, or House Bill 275, offers aspiring educators the opportunity to get up to $6,000 to help toward education costs.
They must be New Mexico residents enrolled in teacher preparation programs at local, public colleges and universities.
The bill also provides up to $6,000 per year in student loan repayments for educators who have spent at least three years in New Mexico teaching.
House Bill 20 was also passed this year. It provides more than $500,000 in scholarship funds for educational assistants in New Mexico who are completing teacher programs and plan to become licensed teachers in the state.
Those who earn scholarships under the bill can get up to $3,000 per semester as well as paid time off from their school jobs to complete their degree and licensure requirements.
