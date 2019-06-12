Pair steals handbags from Albuquerque Michael Kors
KOB Web Staff
June 12, 2019 12:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of thieves.
Surveillance cameras inside the Michael Kors store in Uptown caught the two on camera. Police say they stole several handbags from the store on Jun. 6 and took off in a black Kia SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online here.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: June 12, 2019 12:49 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved