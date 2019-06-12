Pair steals handbags from Albuquerque Michael Kors | KOB 4
Pair steals handbags from Albuquerque Michael Kors

KOB Web Staff
June 12, 2019 12:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of thieves.

Surveillance cameras inside the Michael Kors store in Uptown caught the two on camera. Police say they stole several handbags from the store on Jun. 6 and took off in a black Kia SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online here.

