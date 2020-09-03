Pandemic afflicts impoverished areas of New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: September 03, 2020 07:24 AM
Created: September 03, 2020 07:08 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A top state health official is warning that COVID-19 infections are far more prevalent in low-income areas of the New Mexico, potentially straining Medicaid health care.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase said Wednesday that an analysis of infection rates by census tract shows that highly impoverished areas have infection rates seven times higher than the most affluent zones.
“This means Medicaid is going to see way more than its proportionate share of cases in the course of the pandemic,” he said.
Health officials announced 154 newly confirmed infections statewide, led by Dona Ana County in southern New Mexico with 33, and three related deaths.
State health officials are wary that festivities over the Labor Day holiday weekend could lead to renewed surges in COVID-19 infections.
