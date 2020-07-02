Pandemic forces shuffling of New Mexico horse racing meet | KOB 4
Pandemic forces shuffling of New Mexico horse racing meet

The Associated Press
Updated: July 02, 2020 06:19 AM
Created: July 02, 2020 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With the New Mexico State Fair being called off, the horse races that usually coincide with the annual event are being cancelled too.

State regulators approved a motion to nix the fair races during a special meeting Wednesday. They also approved changes to the race dates and stakes schedule for The Downs at Albuquerque.

The changes mean this year's meet at the Downs will start later, running from Aug. 8 through Sept. 20.

New Mexico's horse tracks and casinos have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. After a brief hiatus, races resumed at Ruidoso Downs in May but without spectators.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

