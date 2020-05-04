Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers

"We pride ourselves on our chile. We're known from our chile and we're proud of it and it's a piece of New Mexico that's gonna be gone if we don't wake up,” he added.

Duggins said it’s now more beneficial for some to not work at all than spend the day in the sun doing farm work.

One reason why workers are so important for chile farming is so they can help remove the diseased chile plants. Chile is susceptible to different types of diseases.

"It takes a human eye and a human hand to come and cut those diseased plants out and leave the healthy strong ones,” Duggins said.

A few months from now, all the chile will be picked by hand. Duggins said chile picking is honest work and that the pay is not bad either.

“They get paid per sack and a good man that's not got any lazy in him and a good field of chile, they can make $200 to $300 a day,” Duggins said.

If you’re up for work and want a job, Duggins has some advice:

"Go see your local farmers and I bet you some of you can get a job,” he said.