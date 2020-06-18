Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances

Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances

The Associated Press
Updated: June 18, 2020 06:45 AM
Created: June 18, 2020 06:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators are gathering to shore up New Mexico state finances for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to start a special legislative session on Thursday at noon in a Statehouse that is closed to the public. People can follow deliberations over the internet or telephone.

Advertisement

Lawmakers are confronting a 25% decline in estimated state government income for the coming budget year. Solvency proposals from a leading lawmaker and the governor would diminish but not do away with increased spending on public salaries, education and heath care.

First-term Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also wants legislators to enact policing reforms such as mandating body cameras and streamlining mail-in balloting procedures ahead of November elections. She is hoping for legislation that extends a lifeline to local governments and small business by providing low-interest loans from a state trust fund.

House Republican legislators are arguing for a more cautious approach to state spending and warning that sustained spending increases now will eventually require tax increases as financial reserves dry up.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits
Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits
APD expresses frustrations over George Floyd protests
APD expresses frustrations over George Floyd protests
DA Torrez critical over APD's witness canvassing after Monday night protest
DA Torrez critical over APD's witness canvassing after Monday night protest
Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals
Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals
Family of shooting victim comments on protest, APD’s response
Family of shooting victim comments on protest, APD’s response
Advertisement


Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances
Pandemic looms over New Mexico Legislature, state finances
DA Torrez critical over APD's witness canvassing after Monday night protest
DA Torrez critical over APD's witness canvassing after Monday night protest
Tribal casinos in New Mexico reopen despite state warning
Tribal casinos in New Mexico reopen despite state warning
Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals
Hazard pay, paid sick leave requirements, among Albuquerque city council proposals
Business community asks governor to address state unemployment trust fund during special session
Business community asks governor to address state unemployment trust fund during special session