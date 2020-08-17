Pandemic piñatas help business keep doors open

After experiencing no business for months on end, Rodriguez came up with an idea to create a COVID-19-shaped piñata.

"And now I'm living from the COVID,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez spent Monday taking orders nonstop from customers like Kristen Daniels and her three daughters. They’ve been coming to Rodriguez’s shop for years to buy piñatas for special occasions.

"And he's, I'm going to cry, he's been a part of a lot of milestones in our family and we just wanted to help him out in these weird times,” Daniels said.

At the moment, Rodriguez is sold out of his COVID creations. Now there’s a three week wait to get one since he crafts each piñata by hand. Kristen’s daughter, 10-year-old Annelise, said all that time spent makes all the difference.

"I've always loved the piñatas here because usually they're really hard to open and that means more shots so it's so much more funner!,” she said.

The community has rallied with support for Rodriguez as he find creative ways to hit back against the pandemic.