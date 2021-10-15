Pandemic Pivot Project: UNM program offers courses for educators

"Helping educators figure out ways to lead students’ needs, based upon their cultural backgrounds, family backgrounds,” he said.



Officials say courses are designed to be completed in under 20 hours, at any pace, and you do not have to be a K-12 teacher to sign up.

"We've had some interest from college professors who are working with a variety of groups, and also health care professionals who are also working with a variety of cultural backgrounds and they want to get some tips and some strategies on how they can be more effective in the work that they do also,” Burley said.



UNM faculty plans to roll out new content each month, and the courses are free for now.