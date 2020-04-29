Pandemic pushes back grand opening for Albuquerque midcentury modern furniture store

Steve Soliz
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sitting on a normally busy corner near Downtown Albuquerque is a furniture store waiting to open.
"The store is called Modities. We're going to be selling well curated, vintage goods. Mostly focusing on mid-century,” said co-owner Tricia Bryant.
Bryant is one of three women who have spent months preparing to open up a brick-and-morter business. Excitement was building as the opening date drew closer.
"We were set to open April 3. in conjunction with the downtown Albuquerque Art Walk. We were planning a major grand opening with bands and artists and food and drinks and obviously, with the shutdown, or quarantine order, we were not able to do that,” said Lucy Gilster, co owner.
Now their business plans are on hold indefinitely.
"When we all saw this happening and things were shutting down very quickly, I thought to myself, ‘This was the craziest and worst time to ever think about opening up our new store,’” Bryant said.
The women have had to adjust their approach because of the ongoing pandemic. They’re now taking pictures of their furniture and posting them on social media. Co-owner Kimberly Zuidema said they’re selling their pieces online until they can open their doors.
"We've been responding with no-contact, no-money exchange through Venmo and kind of dropping things off in people's driveways and it's been working. We've sold a few things. It's keeping us going. It's paying our rent until we can finally open for real,” Zuidema said.
Even through the future of New Mexico’s reopening is still up in the air, there’s one thing these business owners are sure of.
"No matter what, we're in it for the long haul. We're ready for when things are able to be open again,” Bryant said.
Modities will still hold a grand opening once nonessential businesses are allowed to resume operations. For more information about Modities, click here.
