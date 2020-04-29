Pandemic pushes back grand opening for Albuquerque midcentury modern furniture store

Now their business plans are on hold indefinitely.

"When we all saw this happening and things were shutting down very quickly, I thought to myself, ‘This was the craziest and worst time to ever think about opening up our new store,’” Bryant said.

The women have had to adjust their approach because of the ongoing pandemic. They’re now taking pictures of their furniture and posting them on social media. Co-owner Kimberly Zuidema said they’re selling their pieces online until they can open their doors.

"We've been responding with no-contact, no-money exchange through Venmo and kind of dropping things off in people's driveways and it's been working. We've sold a few things. It's keeping us going. It's paying our rent until we can finally open for real,” Zuidema said.

Even through the future of New Mexico’s reopening is still up in the air, there’s one thing these business owners are sure of.

"No matter what, we're in it for the long haul. We're ready for when things are able to be open again,” Bryant said.

Modities will still hold a grand opening once nonessential businesses are allowed to resume operations. For more information about Modities, click here.

