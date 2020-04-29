Pandemic puts frontline health care workers' mental health at risk

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Being a frontline health care worker inside the state’s COVID-19 ICUs can often take an emotional toll on people.
“People in this work are very much used to dealing with difficult situations. They are used to dealing with difficult medical situations in front of them and rising to the challenge and meeting that challenge. This is different in the sense that now with this pandemic, they have threats to their own safety, they have threats to their own health,” said Steve Nuanez, UNMH Emotional Wellbeing Manager.
The importance of wellness for frontline health care providers was put starkly into focus this week with the suicide of Dr. Lorna Breen, an emergency room doctor at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital.
“...like the many heroes that are still there, she was in every way in the trenches of this war, fighting the effects of this COVID virus that she contracted herself,” said Breen’s father in a statement to NBC News.
Dr. Breen survived the virus, but her father said it was her grueling work that took a grave toll. After her death, other health care workers around the country started sharing their emotional difficulties.
UNM Hospital administrators are acutely aware that the wellness of their frontline health care workers has to be a top concern.
“The ability to care for yourself and spending a lot of time attending to what your own needs are. We encourage people to use the resources for 1-1 support, for debriefing,” Nuanez said. “Being aware of, this is what emotional reaction is, this is what I am dealing with. That in some way is half the battle.”
Those who are struggling with depressive or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255
New Mexico health care workers and first responders can also call a support line at 855-507-5509.
