Pandemic puts frontline health care workers' mental health at risk

Dr. Breen survived the virus, but her father said it was her grueling work that took a grave toll. After her death, other health care workers around the country started sharing their emotional difficulties.

UNM Hospital administrators are acutely aware that the wellness of their frontline health care workers has to be a top concern.

“The ability to care for yourself and spending a lot of time attending to what your own needs are. We encourage people to use the resources for 1-1 support, for debriefing,” Nuanez said. “Being aware of, this is what emotional reaction is, this is what I am dealing with. That in some way is half the battle.”

Those who are struggling with depressive or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

New Mexico health care workers and first responders can also call a support line at 855-507-5509.