Panel discusses impact of recreational marijuana

“Think about a dispensary in a casino and how many people visit casinos, or at Balloon Fiesta time,” said Shannon Jaramillo, CEO of Cannabis NM Staffing. “I think it would impact it positively.”

According to Albuquerque Business First, recreational marijuana could make more than $400-million in the first year. Aside from the economic implications, business owners have some concerns about what that means for employees.

“It does bring economic prosperity however there are, in the long term, consequences to that for example, qualities of life,” said Yashoda Naidoo, a local restaurant owner.

Naidoo owns three restaurants in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe. She said with the possibility of legalization, she wonders what that means for drivers or workers comp insurance fees.

“I think it's a lot about re-writing your handbook,” said Naidoo. “Having to sit down and decide how you’re going to be positively incorporating legalization into your business.”

Experts said there are still a lot of unknowns.

“I think there are some lessons learned where protections are not in place for employers,” said Danny Jarrett, Managing Partner at Jackson Lewis.

