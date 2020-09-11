Panel: New Mexico's outdoor future tied to access, education

The Associated Press
Updated: September 11, 2020 10:04 AM
Created: September 11, 2020 10:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say the key to boosting the economics of outdoor recreation will require educational initiatives for school children as well as improved access and a new workforce.
State Forester Laura McCarthy, Outdoor Recreation Division Director Axie Navas and others touted the state's potential for growing its outdoor industry during a panel discussion Thursday.
They said efforts are underway to develop what they called a cradle-to-career outdoor education plan that will begin with pre-kindergarten programs.
Federal data shows the outdoor recreation industry supports more than 33,000 jobs in New Mexico and nearly $1.2 billion in income.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)