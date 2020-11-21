Panel recommends 4 for appointment to New Mexico high court | KOB 4
Panel recommends 4 for appointment to New Mexico high court

The Associated Press
Created: November 21, 2020 10:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three current judges and one retired judge have been nominated for appointment to fill a vacancy on the New Mexico Supreme Court.

A state nominating commission on Thursday met remotely to evaluate seven candidates for the vacancy being created by the Dec. 1 retirement of Justice Judith K. Nakamura.

The four nominees include current state Court of Appeals Judges Julie J. Vargas and Briana Hope Zamora, state District Court Judge Jennifer Ellen DeLaney and retired District Court Judge James Waylon Counts.

DeLaney sits on the Sixth Judicial District Court in Deming. Counts recently retired from the 12th Judicial District Court in Alamogordo.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will pick one of the four to replace Nakamura.


