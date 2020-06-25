Panhandler dies after being struck by vehicle in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 25, 2020 04:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pedestrian was killed walk crossing the intersection at Montgomery and San Mateo Thursday.
Police said witnesses told officers that the man appeared to be panhandling in the area before being struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop, but police said witnesses followed it. Police later located the vehicle at an apartment complex on Montgomery.
Police are still attempting to locate the driver of the vehicle.
