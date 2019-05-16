Parade of Gardens tour returns to Albuquerque | KOB 4
Parade of Gardens tour returns to Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
May 16, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The 46th Annual Parade of Gardens Tour is back in Albuquerque this weekend.

Organizer Frances Robertson joined us live in the KOB studios to talk about the event and what people can expect. 

Tickets can be purchased at any nursery in town with cash or check, or you can buy them online by using the link below.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. 

Marian Camacho


Created: May 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

