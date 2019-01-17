PARCC replacement test selected | KOB 4
PARCC replacement test selected

Brittany Costello
January 17, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the PARCC test is out. Last week, the lieutenant governor sent out a statewide email detailing the test that will replace it.

The test for spring 2019 will be similar to PARCC but it will be a different assessment.

The transition test is called the New Mexico Standards Based Assessment of Mathematics and English Language Arts.

It may sound familiar. Officials with the lieutenant governor's office said that it's the same test that was scrapped for PARCC years ago.

According to the memo sent out, the transition assessment will follow a new test blueprint. It's aligned with core state standards, and is significantly shorter than PARCC, cutting testing time by about 30 percent.

The scoring is comparable to prior years with five reporting categories, according to the memo. It will be administered during the same time frame, between April 22 and May 10.

A big difference is that teachers won't be penalized for poor test results. That's what the entire goal is moving forward in finding a new assessment.

The memo said educators, parents, experts, and stakeholders will continue to work together to develop a new assessment for the next school year.

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 17, 2019
Created: January 17, 2019

