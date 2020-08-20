Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals

“I really liked the P-EBT, the pandemic EBT cards because I could get them fresh fruits and vegetables and good food and provide that to them, and they would eat it,” said the parent.

According to the Health and Human Services department, the $399 benefit per child was issued to cover the last school year, part of the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

With schools still closed for in-person learning, officials say they’ve reached out to see if those benefits will be extended. However, they have heard about whether a decision has been reached.

“The P-EBT was just, it gives us more choice,” said the parent. “I would really like to see that happen because it gives us more choice and we can get them the fresh fruits and vegetables that are going to be good for them, get lunch meat so they can make a sandwich or something, you know. We can get things that they’ll actually eat.”



Officials with the Health and Human Services Department said if the federal program is extended, New Mexico will reapply. Until then, schools will continue to provide grab-and-go meals.