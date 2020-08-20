Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 20, 2020 06:56 PM
Created: August 20, 2020 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students around the state are back in school but many are still out of the classroom.
Some families have been left wondering how virtual learning will impact school meals, and the Pandemic EBT card that was issued at tail-end of the last school year.
More than a 100,000 New Mexican families who qualify for free or reduced lunch.
“There was a line of about a hundred cars, so we wove in and out,” said an APS parent who picked up Grab-and-Go meals Monday at Sandia High School.
APS said participation in the Grab-and-Go meals has doubled recently.
One parent told KOB 4 that the fruits and vegetables looked questionable, but APS said no expired food is served.
“I really liked the P-EBT, the pandemic EBT cards because I could get them fresh fruits and vegetables and good food and provide that to them, and they would eat it,” said the parent.
According to the Health and Human Services department, the $399 benefit per child was issued to cover the last school year, part of the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
With schools still closed for in-person learning, officials say they’ve reached out to see if those benefits will be extended. However, they have heard about whether a decision has been reached.
“The P-EBT was just, it gives us more choice,” said the parent. “I would really like to see that happen because it gives us more choice and we can get them the fresh fruits and vegetables that are going to be good for them, get lunch meat so they can make a sandwich or something, you know. We can get things that they’ll actually eat.”
Officials with the Health and Human Services Department said if the federal program is extended, New Mexico will reapply. Until then, schools will continue to provide grab-and-go meals.
