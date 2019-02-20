Parent files civil suit against man who shot him outside Highland HS | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Parent files civil suit against man who shot him outside Highland HS

Ryan Laughlin
February 20, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man has filed a civil suit against a man he got in a fight in front of Highland High School.

Alex Placencio, a custodian for APS, was shot during the incident in April 2018.

Placencio said after he was initially attacked by Juan Saucedo, he pulled out a bat and retaliated.

Saucedo said he was acting in self-defense.

After the fight, a restraining order was filed and the men were forced to stay 200 yards away from each other.

Placencio said APS suspended him for one day without pay, but he's still a custodian for the school district.

Cell phone video shows part of the confrontation and Placencio said it doesn’t tell the entire story.

Placencio admitted that he didn’t handle the encounter properly, but he claims Saucedo has a pattern of starting violence around schools.

Saucedo is facing another lawsuit that stems from a fight between him and a woman.

Court documents show during it happened during Thanksgiving lunch on school grounds in 2015.

The documents state that the woman suffered a broken back.

Placencio is seeking $10,000 in his lawsuit.

“You can't just get away with shooting someone and then, you know, it's all peaches and cream,” Placencio said. “I mean, especially at a school.”

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: February 20, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: February 20, 2019 06:12 PM

