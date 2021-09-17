Parent of injured YAFL player speaks amid fight, rough plays during games

Deanna Garcia, who said she is the mother of the child who got hurt, made a Facebook post saying, in part, the incident was the first "dirty hit" of the game. According to Garcia, her son was taken off the field in an ambulance and sent to the emergency room. Still, referees deemed the play to be clean.

"The refs were saying 'It's clean, it's clean'," Garcia said. "My son is laid out. He can't even say his name at this point."

Garcia also stated there were three other helmet-to-helmet hits during the game, which were all considered clean by the refs. She wants the league to take responsibility for what happened and to hire trained officials to make, what she considers to be, the right calls.

"I just want to see the focus pointed back on YAFL and what they're doing," Garcia said. "They're the organization that should be protecting our children. The focus shouldn't be on the parents and the coaches. The coaches aren't being paid for it and the parents are paying to have their children in this organization so, you know, it should be safe."

Garcia's son is doing better but still gets headaches. She is unsure of what the long-term effects of his injury will be but she hopes they are not serious or permanent. Currently, her son is not participating in youth sports as he continues to heal.