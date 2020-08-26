Parent starts petition to allow young athletes to practice

So she started the online, which has more thousands of signatures and comments.

“I was surprised, but then when I think about it, I’m not,” said Colonna. “I think there are so many parents in the same situation I’m in and are reading the same stuff I’m reading. When you start digging into it, you realize the benefit way outweighs the risk involved.”

But that is still not the opinion of state officials. A spokesperson for the governor’s office released a statement that reads:

“We understand the frustration of kids and families across the state experiencing many difficult impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's critical that every one of us do everything we can to limit person-to-person contact, which is why fall contact sports were suspended.

This was a difficult decision, but the governor continues to do everything she can to protect the health and safety of New Mexicans. Just one potentially deadly case of COVID-19 could easily spread throughout a group of children and affect hundreds more New Mexicans – these protocols are in place to prevent further illness and death. The state continues to evaluate all aspects of how to safely navigate day-to-day activities during the pandemic as virus conditions warrant – those conditions are dependent upon New Mexicans making safe decisions that limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The New Mexico Activities Association has already set its new calendar. Soccer is scheduled to begin on Feb. 15, 2021.

Right now, officials with NMAA said coaches can meet with players but only at a 5 to 1 ratio.

Individual school districts will have the ultimate decision on whether to stick with the NMAA's calendar. However, they could also decide that sports won't be played this school year.

That’s part of the fear for Colonna, that athletes may not only lose out on critical practice time, but after the wait, it could be canceled altogether.

“I think it’s time to bring the signatures and the comments to the decision makers and to try to convince them that it’s the right move,” said Colonna.