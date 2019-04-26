Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools | KOB 4
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools

Megan Abundis
April 26, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Threats were made against Washington Middle School and Jackson Middle School, according to officials with Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) officials.

Rumors about the threats spread over Snapchat.

Some students were seen asking "if there was really going to be a shooting.”

The principal of Washington Middle School said students and parents reported the threat.

APS officials said there was no evidence that the threats were credible. However, more police officers patrolled the areas as a precaution.

Despite the larger police presence, some parents kept their children home for the day.

