Parents concerned about homeless near after-school program

Quezada said the amount of homeless people at the park is upsetting. Jess Martinez is with the Department of Family and Community Services and he said he agrees it is a problem.

“We transport kids from Lew Wallace Elementary, Longfellow Elementary and neighborhood participants,” Martinez said. “We are not happy with the situation.”

Martinez said keeping the children safe is their priority and that they often do not let them play in the park at the community center.

He also said that they do not have the authority to remove these people because it is a public park.

“We just try to remind them to be respectful of the place because it is an open facility, it’s a public facility,” he said.

But Quezada is demanding more to be done.

“Call 311, I don’t care how much time you call them,” she said. “Bug them, have somebody out there. There’s no supervision, there’s no authority for the people not to be hanging out like this.”

The city is working with nearby neighborhood associations to address the issue, but they also plan to take another approach.

Specifically a $14 million bond in the upcoming November election to build an emergency homeless shelter nearby.