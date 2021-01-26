Parents express mixed reactions to sending their children back to school in person

“It just doesn't make sense to me that it's so dangerous, and now it's safe,” said a mother of two named Angela.

“What happens when kids come to school every year, they come home sick, they get the flu, they get a cold, and they come home and give it to the families, so the same with COVID. They go get it, they bring it to me, I bring it to my mom, and she will die instantly from that,” Angela added.

Another mother said she’s torn between her decision of keeping her children home or sending them back.

“I know my girls miss their friends and they want to go back to school, but they both have asthma and I'm scared to send them back,” said Mary.

One mother said she will leave the final say up to her son.

“I've asked him and it's his decision,” said Reisha.

The CDC pointed out that schools can operate safely if they follow COVID-safe practices.

NMDOH officials said it’s unlikely that teachers will be vaccinated before Feb. 6. They also said they’re vaccinating around 7,000 people a day, but more than 600,000 are eligible under the current vaccine rollout sub phase.

At the current rate, KOB 4 determined it would take nearly three months to get everyone vaccinated in the current phase. However, things could change under the Biden Administration, leading to a potential 17% increase in vaccine doses to the state.

NMDOH officials said they recognize the importance of getting kids back to school for in-person learning.