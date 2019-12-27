Parents file wrongful death lawsuit against city, APS after daughter was struck and killed by car

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The parents of 12-year-old student, Eliza Alumina, who died after being struck by a car at a crosswalk near Cleveland Middle School in 2018, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and Albuquerque Public Schools District.
According to the lawsuit, Eliza’s parents are holding the city and Albuquerque Public Schools District responsible for her death due to poor maintenance and repair at the Louisiana and Natalie crosswalk.
The city said they aren’t able to comment on pending litigation, but city council passed a resolution in 2018 for crosswalk improvements.
"Shortly after that unfortunate incident, the city council passed a resolution calling for a hawk signal to go with the crosswalk at Louisiana and Natalie—DMD then installed a hawk signal that was installed by the fall of the very next school year,” said spokesperson for city of Albuquerque, Johnny Chandler.
A hawk signal is a high intensity activated crosswalk that signals drivers when pedestrians are going to cross.
"After a short amount of time of it being a solid red, it will then turn to a flashing red which indicates to drivers that they can continue to through that crosswalk after stopping,” Chandler said.
The city said 350 crosswalks were analyzed during the 2018 school year to determine which ones needed improvements.
"The report called for approximately 21 crosswalks that needed improvements, so what we done… we improved some of them,” Chandler said. “Analyzing over 350 crosswalks is definitely a hefty task; it's a lot of work."
The city said parents now have access to crosswalk evaluations of elementary and middle schools.
