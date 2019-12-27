Parents file wrongful death lawsuit against city, APS after daughter was struck and killed by car

A hawk signal is a high intensity activated crosswalk that signals drivers when pedestrians are going to cross.

"After a short amount of time of it being a solid red, it will then turn to a flashing red which indicates to drivers that they can continue to through that crosswalk after stopping,” Chandler said.

The city said 350 crosswalks were analyzed during the 2018 school year to determine which ones needed improvements.

"The report called for approximately 21 crosswalks that needed improvements, so what we done… we improved some of them,” Chandler said. “Analyzing over 350 crosswalks is definitely a hefty task; it's a lot of work."

KOB 4 reached out to APS, but have not heard back.

The city said parents now have access to crosswalk evaluations of elementary and middle schools.

For more information, visit cabq.gov