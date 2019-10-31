Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque

People who live on the West Side also have indoor Halloween options.

BeeHive homes, on Unser and Montano, is partnering with the “Who I Am Foundation” for an event.

“Our residents enjoy kids, you know,” said Evelyn Nottingham, administrator of BeeHive Homes. “Kids and pets are the two things our residents love, and love unconditionally.”

Everyone is invited to attend the event from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.