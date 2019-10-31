Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 31, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: October 31, 2019 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Trick-or-treaters can avoid the cold and enjoy Halloween indoors in Albuquerque.

Hoffmantown Church, near Academy and Wyoming, is hosting a fall festival from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The church auditorium will transform into a pumpkin-themed paradise-- with games and candy.

“We'll have hot dogs that will be free to the public and the whole event is going to be free by the way,” said Sam Mouk, director of operations at Hoffmantown Chruch,

People who live on the West Side also have indoor Halloween options.

BeeHive homes, on Unser and Montano, is partnering with the “Who I Am Foundation” for an event.

“Our residents enjoy kids, you know,” said Evelyn Nottingham, administrator of BeeHive Homes. “Kids and pets are the two things our residents love, and love unconditionally.”

Everyone is invited to attend the event from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.


