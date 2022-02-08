Parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run share hopes for justice, change | KOB 4
Parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run share hopes for justice, change

Chris Ramirez
Updated: February 08, 2022 09:36 PM
Created: February 08, 2022 08:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's been nearly two months since 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya was killed as he left the River of Lights with his family. 

4 investigator Chris Ramirez recently sat down with his parents.  They say Pronoy's death opened their eyes to dangerous problems in Albuquerque, and they are deeply concerned for the city's trajectory. 

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.


