Parents of boy killed in hit-and-run speak out following suspect's arrest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Parents of boy killed in hit-and-run speak out following suspect's arrest

Giuli Frendak
Updated: January 31, 2022 05:23 PM
Created: January 31, 2022 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza, the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a crash outside the River of Lights, has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Albuquerque Police Department. The search for him lasted nearly two months.

Police used photos and Facebook posts to identify Almanza as the driver of the off-road vehicle involved in the crash. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Almanza surrendered himself to the U.S. Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force on Jan. 31 in southwest New Mexico.

KOB 4's Giuli Frendak spoke with Pronoy's parents, Aditya and Deepshikha Bhattacharya. Click on the video above to watch their interview.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 37 new deaths, 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
APD: Suspect accused of fatal hit-and-run outside River of Lights arrested
APD: Suspect accused of fatal hit-and-run outside River of Lights arrested
Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico Tuesday night
Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico Tuesday night
3 postal workers robbed in Albuquerque, USPS offers $50K reward for information
3 postal workers robbed in Albuquerque, USPS offers $50K reward for information
BCSO issues alert for missing 17-year-old girl
BCSO issues alert for missing 17-year-old girl