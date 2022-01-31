Parents of boy killed in hit-and-run speak out following suspect's arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza, the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a crash outside the River of Lights, has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Albuquerque Police Department. The search for him lasted nearly two months.

Police used photos and Facebook posts to identify Almanza as the driver of the off-road vehicle involved in the crash. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Almanza surrendered himself to the U.S. Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force on Jan. 31 in southwest New Mexico.