Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son

Now the family is seeing firsthand how overwhelmed APD detectives are Albuquerque’s crime crisis.

"We come to find out that the detective is a great guy, but he has seven of these homicide of these homicide cases he's dealing with. Seven. So he made it very clear to us that he can only give this case a seventh of his time,” said Ortiz's father, Luis.

Ortiz was one of two people killed on Dec. 16.

“In a city where our murder rate is out of control, our policemen and our detectives are not getting the resources they need,” Ortiz's father said.

Ortiz's murder was the 77th homicide of 2019—the most deadly year on record.

"Because you just get with the wrong crowd and even it's just a Monday night at 8:30 p.m. and you're in the wrong place with the wrong crowd, this can happen,” Luis said.

The family is waiting for any updates as they suspect their son’s killer is still walking the streets of Albuquerque.

"How can we make this a safer city for people? Because I know that it's a great city. People, there's great people in the state of New Mexico and Albuquerque all over, but we can't continue living like this. We can't keep allowing this," Sharon said.

The Ortiz family is asking anyone with information about their son’s murder to contact Albuquerque police.