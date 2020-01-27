Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 27, 2020 06:40 PM
Created: January 27, 2020 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The parents of a teen who was murdered last year are still waiting for the killer to be caught.

Luis Miguel Ortiz, 17, was shot to death near Unser and Tower on Dec. 16.

Advertisement

“To see your son's body on the floor dead, is the most horrific, horrific moment for any parent and that image stays in my head,” said Sharon Ortiz, mother of Luis Ortiz. “I just feel like we don't know when we're going to get justice."

Ortiz's family said he was a bright young man with an interest in how things worked. He even had a patent for an invention of his own.

Now the family is seeing firsthand how overwhelmed APD detectives are Albuquerque’s crime crisis.

"We come to find out that the detective is a great guy, but he has seven of these homicide of these homicide cases he's dealing with. Seven. So he made it very clear to us that he can only give this case a seventh of his time,” said Ortiz's father, Luis.

Ortiz was one of two people killed on Dec. 16.

“In a city where our murder rate is out of control, our policemen and our detectives are not getting the resources they need,” Ortiz's father said.

Ortiz's murder was the 77th homicide of 2019—the most deadly year on record.

"Because you just get with the wrong crowd and even it's just a Monday night at 8:30 p.m. and you're in the wrong place with the wrong crowd, this can happen,” Luis said.

The family is waiting for any updates as they suspect their son’s killer is still walking the streets of Albuquerque.

"How can we make this a safer city for people? Because I know that it's a great city. People, there's great people in the state of New Mexico and Albuquerque all over, but we can't continue living like this. We can't keep allowing this," Sharon said.

The Ortiz family is asking anyone with information about their son’s murder to contact Albuquerque police.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Advertisement


Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors