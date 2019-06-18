Parents of student accused of firing gun at Cleveland HS charged
Joshua Panas
June 18, 2019 08:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The parents of the teenager who is accused of firing a gun at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho in February have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Prior to the shooting, a criminal complaint states that Tamera and Dale Owen were warned about their son's fascination with shooting up the school.
Police say the parents were made aware of a text message Joshua Owen sent to another student that stated, "Ever since my dad got a gun from his friend something tells me I should shoot up my school and I don't want to but I keep fighting it."
The officer said the parents denied having a firearm in the home. However, police believe Joshua used a gun that was unsecured in his parents' bedroom closet.
The criminal complaint says the charges were pursued because the parents had prior knowledge of Joshua's mental health and knew of his threats to "shoot up the school."
Joshua is charged with three counts of attempt to commit murder in the first degree, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Updated: June 18, 2019 08:56 AM
Created: June 18, 2019 08:31 AM
