Parents of student accused of firing gun at Cleveland HS charged

The officer said the parents denied having a firearm in the home. However, police believe Joshua used a gun that was unsecured in his parents' bedroom closet.

The criminal complaint says the charges were pursued because the parents had prior knowledge of Joshua's mental health and knew of his threats to "shoot up the school."

Joshua is charged with three counts of attempt to commit murder in the first degree, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19.

No one was injured in the shooting.