Parents of teen who lost his life to cancer partner with nonprofit for holiday season

"I told him that I said, 'I'll give you my word. Your legacy is not gonna end in a hospital,’” Ron said.

The Rutledge family started the Diamond Pediatric Cancer Society after Riley passed away.

"We like to share some of the experiences that we had checking in to the hospital no one really tells you about—like having a patient advocate that you can reach out to,” Catherine said.

Every year they adopt a family and fundraise to bring them a Christmas when all the spending is going toward bills.

This year the Rutledge’s wanted to help more people, so they partnered with the nonprofit Beds 4 Kidz, which puts beds in the homes of those who don't have them.

"It was just a good opportunity to reach a whole bunch of families instead of maybe just one family,” Catherine said.

Ron and Catherine said they are still trying to figure out what their society will focus on. They do, however, want to continue inspiring others during the holiday season.

"As far as the holiday traditions that we started. I don't think that's ever going to end. We're going to continue doing that,” Ron said.

