Parents, players get heated at 7-on-7 football game

APS Police drove to the field to make sure things didn’t get even more out of hand.

John Barnhill, who helps organize the Albuquerque Metro 7 on 7 League, said they are adding security to future games.

The mother of the boy who was seen slapping the other player contacted KOB 4 to apologize for his role in the incident.

Full statement from John Barnhill

The Albuquerque Metro 7 on 7 Passing league has been providing the Metro Area high school football programs the opportunity for player development and provide structured opportunities to compete in football for the last four years.

The league is coordinated by Highland High School Athletic Department and Football Program but the ownership of the league is really on all of the metro area football programs. Rules and procedures are discussed every year for changes and updates with all members of the league.

Unfortunately, last night we had an incident resulting in the stoppage of the 8:30 game. While the sport of football is a collision sport when playing in pads, for the summer it is a two handed touch football game. We had a student make a bad decision during the game resulting in an ejection and then it escalated by having parents display poor behavior. The coaches acted appropriately to control the player situation but having parents close to the action provided additional conflict to those addressing the safety of the players.

Field staff and APS police diffused the parent and fan issue.

Today the football officials and HHS Athletic Staff made plans for additional security at events. The league will have a zero tolerance for physical and unsportsmanlike behavior from players and coaches. Fans and family must demonstrate appropriate behavior or be removed. Aggressive behavior by any player, coach or family member will not be tolerated.

We have close to 1000 participants in the Metro Passing League and we will continue to make sure we provide them a great venue to get better.