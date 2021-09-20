Parents remain unsure about vaccine safety for children

Pfizer released a new report Monday, saying, “In participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses.”



"I would feel a lot more comfortable sending her places and stuff knowing that she was protected,” said Gabriela Tafoya, the mother of a six-year-old. “Because right now we just rely solely on the masks and obviously that doesn't always work."

The results Pfizer released Monday is the first from what the company calls a “pivotal trial in this age group.” The next step is to submit the data to the FDA for authorization.

"I believe in the science and I listen to my doctors and I feel that it's safe,” added Michelle Lee. “I just listen to the science."