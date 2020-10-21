Parents upset over vulgar content found on APS-issued Chromebooks

“I told her to go to her room and watch TV,” he said. “ So I was looking at it and it popped up chats, and I was looking at those and it was really obscene—words, profanity and vulgar expressions."

“I thought being a school laptop it would be learning games or for something for kids of her age group,” he added. "There's chats and there's rooms—private rooms. You can lock those private rooms to have secret conversations."

The parents said he brought his concerns to the school’s administration, but hasn’t been given an update on the issue.

“On Monday I was concerned, so my wife called my daughters school and talked to the assistant principal and she walked her through how to get there, and she did confirm she did see it as well, and she said she would send that info to APS,” he said.

APS said they’ve received similar complaints and that the problem website might be an anomaly. APS officials with the IT department said it’s a complicated answer and that the site’s software allows it to appear reputable even though there's inappropriate content.

“This website should not even be on there,” the parent said.

“It's a Chromebook and I know my child can't search for other websites to help her with math or English or anything like that because it's blocked so why are games like this authorized?,” he said.

The parent said he also couldn’t block the website because he didn’t have administrative access.

For tips on how to keep your kids safe on the internet, click here to see an APS list of resources.