Parents worry about homeless camp near Wilson Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some parents are concerned about a homeless camp near an Albuquerque middle school.



"I know we have a homeless problem and I'm quite sad about the situation but I'm really concerned about my child's safety here," said Louise Self, the parent of a sixth-grader at Wilson Middle School.



She says the homeless camp at the tennis courts down the street from the school’s entrance has been there since before winter break.



"There was one day where they were doing some target practice with objects,” she said. “I wasn't sure what they were throwing. Then after Christmas break we come back and there's more people. My concern is children walk this way to and from school every day as you'll see when the bell rings."



After school Friday, the principal told KOB 4 the situation is concerning and that he alerted police.



On the other hand, a neighbor who lives across the street says it doesn't bother him.

"Honestly, yeah they're over there, kids walk by when they get out of school,” said Joseph Deutsawe. “But, I mean, they don't bother no one. They’re there. They keep to themselves. They don't disturb no one."



KOB 4 reached out to the city for their response.