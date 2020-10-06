Parking fines on the rise in Downtown Albuquerque

KOB 4 spoke with one woman who said she received five tickets in one day being parked in the same spot. The tickets were all written by the same attendant.

According to the city, people can receive more than one parking violation for the same offense. Parking enforcement is also allowed to check back and write a new ticket every 55 minutes, but can’t give more than five tickets for one violation.

Is five tickets excessive? A spokesperson for the city said maybe, but what would have been $6 in parking fees turned into $100 in parking fines.

