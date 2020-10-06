Parking fines on the rise in Downtown Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 06, 2020 10:15 PM
Created: October 06, 2020 09:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque city officials said they’ve seen an uptick in parking tickets in the Downtown area.
Since most people have been staying at home, the city said they’ve received more parking-related calls that branch out into neighborhoods. When parking enforcement is called out to the area, officers will look for other violations, too.
A spokesperson with the Department of Municipal Development said the parking division received 2,300 calls or inquiries related to enforcement from September 2019 to September 2020. The year before that, the number of calls received was 1,500.
Within the last month, the city has issued more than 150 handicap violations.
KOB 4 spoke with one woman who said she received five tickets in one day being parked in the same spot. The tickets were all written by the same attendant.
According to the city, people can receive more than one parking violation for the same offense. Parking enforcement is also allowed to check back and write a new ticket every 55 minutes, but can’t give more than five tickets for one violation.
Is five tickets excessive? A spokesperson for the city said maybe, but what would have been $6 in parking fees turned into $100 in parking fines.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company