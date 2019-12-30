Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe

He decided to park on the side of the road when traffic was a mile long.

Another driver who was stuck in traffic said she wasn't about to cancel her plans.

“We came out here from about an hour and a half away, so as long as it takes really,” she said.

A mom almost waited 20 minutes before she could pick up her son at the ski area after he got altitude sickness.

People were able to find parking when someone else left, but people weren’t leaving the ski area fast enough.

It wasn’t until after 1 p.m. that Ski Santa Fe had more parking available.

“We don’t like that we have people wait to get in or get frustrated and leave,” said Joey Turiciano, operations manager at Ski Santa Fe.

Turciano said they have about 900 spots in their parking lot. When needed, the open up about 230 more on the road.

He said they expanded the area a few years back, but it sometimes fills up during the holiday season.

Since Ski Santa Fe is in partnership with the Forest Service, any other ideas for expansion take time.

For now, Turiciano advises people to come early for the rest of the week.

He said people can also take the Blue Bus to avoid parking hassles. Here’s a link to their website.



