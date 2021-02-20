Albuquerque Police shoot, kill suspect near San Mateo and Copper

KOB Web Staff & Megan Abundis
Updated: February 20, 2021 06:14 PM
Created: February 20, 2021 03:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD has closed down San Mateo Boulevard between Lomas and Central due to a shooting that involved an officer and suspect.
Witness video footage of the incident shows the suspect throwing an object toward officers. APD subsequently fired their weapons at the suspect.
The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
According to APD, the officer suffered a "superficial laceration" and was treated at the scene.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area while APD conducts an investigation.
This is a developing story.
