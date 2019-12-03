Parts stolen from school buses meant for students with disabilities | KOB 4
Parts stolen from school buses meant for students with disabilities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 03, 2019 09:05 AM
Created: December 03, 2019 08:53 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police are looking for the thieves who not only broke into school buses, but could have put student lives in danger. 

On Monday, bus drivers began to notice issues with 10 Rio Rancho Public School buses. The buses were equipped to help students with disabilities, featuring ADA-compliant equipment like wheelchair lifts. 

After an inspection, officials with the Transportation Department noticed catalytic converters and other parts had been stolen. Without the converters, the buses can't be used to transport students.

The search for suspects is ongoing. In the meantime, school leaders are working with nearby districts to get the students who use those buses to school. 

RRPS officials anticipate that it could cost over $70,000 to replace what was stolen and repair damage to the buses. 

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Rio Rancho Police Department. 


