Paseo del Norte improvements in the works
Ryan Laughlin
June 11, 2019 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Major improvements are in the works for Paseo del Norte.
Elected officials say $22 million worth of work is needed to add lanes to the west end of Paseo, from Kimmick to Rainbow.
Three million dollars has been allocated to begin the planning process.
“Our traffic counts are now well over 20,000 commuters per day, on Paseo," said Patrick Montoya, director of municipal development for the City of Albuquerque.
Right now, the planning phase is the only part of the project that has been funded. They hope to complete the planning process within the next year.
In that time, officials will work to find out how to get the remainder of the money to complete the project.
