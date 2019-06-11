Paseo del Norte improvements in the works | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Paseo del Norte improvements in the works

Ryan Laughlin
June 11, 2019 05:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Major improvements are in the works for Paseo del Norte.

Advertisement

Elected officials say $22 million worth of work is needed to add lanes to the west end of Paseo, from Kimmick to Rainbow.

Three million dollars has been allocated to begin the planning process.

“Our traffic counts are now well over 20,000 commuters per day, on Paseo," said Patrick Montoya, director of municipal development for the City of Albuquerque.

Right now, the planning phase is the only part of the project that has been funded. They hope to complete the planning process within the next year.

In that time, officials will work to find out how to get the remainder of the money to complete the project.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 11, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: June 11, 2019 04:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
Police: Suspect arrested following attempted robbery at ABQ Whataburger
Police: Suspect arrested following attempted robbery at ABQ Whataburger
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Teen to be sentenced as an adult in drive-by shooting death
Teen to be sentenced as an adult in drive-by shooting death
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Advertisement




Crews battling brush fire in Foothills
Crews battling brush fire in Foothills
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk
Police: Suspect arrested following attempted robbery at ABQ Whataburger
Police: Suspect arrested following attempted robbery at ABQ Whataburger
Victim advocates raise concerns about new crime advisory group
Victim advocates raise concerns about new crime advisory group
Property manager fed up with needles found at vacant home
Property manager fed up with needles found at vacant home