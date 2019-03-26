Paseo del Norte may get lane expansion

"I'm confident that she will because, as I mentioned, one of the highest priorities that the legislature has was infrastructure — for improving New Mexico's infrastructure and keeping up with our growth," Borrego said.

She says that section of Paseo gets so congested that it's a public safety issue, and other West Side residents agree.

"My brother just got in a car accident up there not that long ago in January, so I think it's a danger issue especially since there's nowhere to pull over if something happens," West Side resident Mariah Perry said.

Borrego asked the legislature for money on the project last year but didn't get it. She's counting on the new governor to give the project the green light.

"If they knock you down, you get up and keep fighting," Borrego said.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 5 to sign the bill. If she does, that will allow Councilor Borrego to begin the design phase of the project.