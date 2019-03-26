Paseo del Norte may get lane expansion
Kassi Nelson
March 26, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City Councilor Cynthia Borrego has been pushing to expand Paseo del Norte from two lanes to four lanes, between Kimmick Drive and Universe Boulevard.
"I don't know if you've ever traveled on Paseo between the hours of like 4 and 6 in the evening or the houses of 7 and 9 in the morning," Borrego said. Residents don't recommend it.
Just the first phase of the expansion would cost $3 million. It's expected to cost $18 million overall. The bill that includes that money is on the governor's desk, waiting for a signature.
"I'm confident that she will because, as I mentioned, one of the highest priorities that the legislature has was infrastructure — for improving New Mexico's infrastructure and keeping up with our growth," Borrego said.
She says that section of Paseo gets so congested that it's a public safety issue, and other West Side residents agree.
"My brother just got in a car accident up there not that long ago in January, so I think it's a danger issue especially since there's nowhere to pull over if something happens," West Side resident Mariah Perry said.
Borrego asked the legislature for money on the project last year but didn't get it. She's counting on the new governor to give the project the green light.
"If they knock you down, you get up and keep fighting," Borrego said.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 5 to sign the bill. If she does, that will allow Councilor Borrego to begin the design phase of the project.
Updated: March 26, 2019 06:57 PM
Created: March 26, 2019 03:57 PM
