Passenger killed in New Mexico plane crash ID'd as Colorado man

The Associated Press
October 22, 2019 11:31 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A passenger killed in a Sept. 26 plane crash in northern New Mexico has been identified as a 29-year-old Colorado man.
    
The New Mexico State Police said Tuesday that the state Office of Medical Investigator identified the passenger as Eric Page of Littleton.
    
The pilot killed in the crash in mountains in the Pecos Wilderness in Mora County was identified previously as another Littleton resident, 29-year-old Nicholas Peterson.
    
The single-engine plane was on a flight from Santa Fe to Broomfield, Colorado.
    
The wreckage was found near Hamilton Mesa after a three-day search. Much of the wreckage was consumed by fire after the crash.
    
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Updated: October 22, 2019 11:31 AM
