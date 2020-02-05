Patient advocates want lawmakers to amend medical cannabis bill for students

"What they've done is they've made it so the parents are responsible for having to come to the school in case there's an emergency to dose the medical cannabis when the medical cannabis in schools law is clearly written for school personnel to be able to do that just as they do with any other medication," Barker said.

School districts like APS said their rules are only affecting a couple of students, but the Department of Health said there are more than 200 students in the state that need access to their medical cannabis.

Most students use cannabis to treat conditions like PTSD, epilepsy and severe chronic pain.

School district officials have expressed concerns about storing cannabis on campus and school nurses said they're worried they could lose their license because of federal laws.

New Mexico lawmakers have discussed amending the 2019 law, but nothing has been filed.

The Public Education Department sent the following statement about the policy:

"PED's role is to ensure that our school districts have complied with the rule to create a medial cannabis policy in line with the statute; we do not influence or comment on school policies beyond that."

Wednesday was the last day to file new legislation for the 30-day session.

There has been no word on whether any medical cannabis bills have been filed.