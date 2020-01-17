Patients with the flu, RSV keeping doctors busy in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Patients with the flu, RSV keeping doctors busy in New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: January 17, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 04:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The flu season is having a major impact in New Mexico.

One child died from a flu-related illness this season.

Advertisement

Dr. Meghan Brett, who works at UNM Hospital, said the flu season started early in New Mexico.

“Most commonly people will present with a runny nose, sore throat and then a cough and fever,” Brett said. “So there's no difference in terms of how people show up. It's more about the testing.”

Other respiration viruses are also keeping doctors busy, including the common cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The viruses can hit children under six months older very hard, according to Brett.

The Centers for Disease Control tested about double the number of people in New Mexico in the last couple months.

The percentage of those infected has stayed at just under 10%.

“RSV is something that shows up every year,” Brett said. “It typically starts to take off in January. This year, we're seeing it in December. It's not clear whether that's because we're testing more often or because there's more disease around.”

People can protect themselves from getting sick by getting the flu shot, washing their hands and keeping surfaces clean.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
Holly Holm ready for first rematch of UFC career
Holly Holm ready for first rematch of UFC career
Family of teen killed during police pursuit suing APD
Family of teen killed during police pursuit suing APD
Winter storm causes more than 200 closures and delays across New Mexico
Winter storm causes more than 200 closures and delays across New Mexico
108-year sentence for child rapist reduced to 5 years in prison. How did this happen?
108-year sentence for child rapist reduced to 5 years in prison. How did this happen?
Advertisement


Fatal crash leads to lane closures on I-40 near Carlisle
Fatal crash leads to lane closures on I-40 near Carlisle
Congressmen helps migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US
Congressmen helps migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US
20 petitions filed for criminal records to be expunged
20 petitions filed for criminal records to be expunged
Suspended Lobo allowed on campus; basketball future still in question
Suspended Lobo allowed on campus; basketball future still in question
Video shows man stealing rain barrel from Albuquerque property
Video shows man stealing rain barrel from Albuquerque property