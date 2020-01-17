Patients with the flu, RSV keeping doctors busy in New Mexico

Other respiration viruses are also keeping doctors busy, including the common cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The viruses can hit children under six months older very hard, according to Brett.

The Centers for Disease Control tested about double the number of people in New Mexico in the last couple months.

The percentage of those infected has stayed at just under 10%.

“RSV is something that shows up every year,” Brett said. “It typically starts to take off in January. This year, we're seeing it in December. It's not clear whether that's because we're testing more often or because there's more disease around.”

People can protect themselves from getting sick by getting the flu shot, washing their hands and keeping surfaces clean.