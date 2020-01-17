Patients with the flu, RSV keeping doctors busy in New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: January 17, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 04:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The flu season is having a major impact in New Mexico.
Dr. Meghan Brett, who works at UNM Hospital, said the flu season started early in New Mexico.
“Most commonly people will present with a runny nose, sore throat and then a cough and fever,” Brett said. “So there's no difference in terms of how people show up. It's more about the testing.”
Other respiration viruses are also keeping doctors busy, including the common cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
The viruses can hit children under six months older very hard, according to Brett.
The Centers for Disease Control tested about double the number of people in New Mexico in the last couple months.
The percentage of those infected has stayed at just under 10%.
“RSV is something that shows up every year,” Brett said. “It typically starts to take off in January. This year, we're seeing it in December. It's not clear whether that's because we're testing more often or because there's more disease around.”
People can protect themselves from getting sick by getting the flu shot, washing their hands and keeping surfaces clean.
