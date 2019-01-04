Dozens remember tow truck driver during memorial | KOB 4
Dozens remember tow truck driver during memorial

Marian Camacho
January 04, 2019 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Family, friends, and community members gathered to remember a man who died after stopping to help others.

A vigil for Patrick Cisneros was held at 6 p.m. Friday on First Street and Prospect.

Cisneros' boss Gerald Madrid says Cisneros "died doing what he loved," and that was helping people.

Services for Cisneros will be held next week, beginning with a viewing at Salazar and Sons on Friday. It will be followed by a memorial service at Legacy Church at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cisneros was killed in the early morning hours Wednesday when he stopped to help a State Police officer who had been rear-ended by a semi-truck after responding to a crash along I-40.

Investigators say another semi crashed into Cisneros killing him. The 50-year-old was a lead driver at Madrid Towing here in Albuquerque.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 04, 2019 06:49 PM
Created: January 04, 2019 11:08 AM

