Dozens remember tow truck driver during memorial

Services for Cisneros will be held next week, beginning with a viewing at Salazar and Sons on Friday. It will be followed by a memorial service at Legacy Church at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cisneros was killed in the early morning hours Wednesday when he stopped to help a State Police officer who had been rear-ended by a semi-truck after responding to a crash along I-40.

Investigators say another semi crashed into Cisneros killing him. The 50-year-old was a lead driver at Madrid Towing here in Albuquerque.