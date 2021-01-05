Pattern Energy begins work on New Mexico transmission line

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy company says financing is in place and work has started on a new transmission line that will funnel wind power from central New Mexico to other markets.
Pattern Energy Group said Monday that the Western Spirit transmission line and more than a gigawatt of wind projects are expected to come online by the end of 2021.
CEO Mike Garland called it the largest single-phase construction of renewable power in the U.S.
New Mexico's largest electric utility — Public Service Co. of New Mexico — will own and operate the 150-mile long transmission line when its complete.
