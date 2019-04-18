County event looking for vendors and food trucks
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Calling all vendors and food trucks: Bernalillo County is looking for participants for its upcoming Paws and Claws Event.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 18 at the Bernalillo Couny Animal Care and Resource Center.
The county is looking for food trucks and vendors with animal-related goods and products. Nonprofits with animal-related missions are also wanted to participate.
Click here to apply to be a vendor or have a food truck on site for the event. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 3 at 5 p.m.
