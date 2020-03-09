Pay it 4ward: Father-son duo honored for empowering young teens

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 09, 2020 10:56 PM
Created: March 09, 2020 10:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A father and son duo have spent a lot of time working to empower young teens to prevent them from falling into trouble with the law.
“They've got these huge hearts and they are involved with the kids and if we had more people that were involved with the kids and really felt it, our children wouldn't be out in the mess that they are in today,” said Pay it Forward nominator Margaret Dunivan.
Dunivan said Sean DeBuck and his father Rob DeBuck have shown kids in the Albuquerque community alternative options—a way out of a life of crime.
“They are great human beings. They are working with our teens in our communities and finding ways for these guys to be more a part of it instead of the judicial system. They put them in wrestling, judo. One student had an option, his choice was to be arrested or be on the wrestling team. The student chose the wrestling team,” Dunivan said.
Sean is a social worker at Tech Leadership High School.
“My dad works at highland and I work here at Tech Leadership. He's the cop. I'm the social worker, but it intersects a lot,” Sean said.
Officer DeBuck retired from APD as a captain in 2006, but a year later he came back as a school resource officer for Highland High School.
“I have gotten more in the 12 years that I've been back than I could possibly talk about. The kids have given me a lot more than I've given them,” Rob DeBuck said. “The love that they've showed me, the sense of community, the kids who have rallied around me—it's indescribable. I never envisioned how great it would be."
“There is a lot of strength within our school, within our kids—they just need the right opportunities,” Sean added.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company