Pay it 4ward: Father-son duo honored for empowering young teens

Sean is a social worker at Tech Leadership High School.

“My dad works at highland and I work here at Tech Leadership. He's the cop. I'm the social worker, but it intersects a lot,” Sean said.

Officer DeBuck retired from APD as a captain in 2006, but a year later he came back as a school resource officer for Highland High School.

“I have gotten more in the 12 years that I've been back than I could possibly talk about. The kids have given me a lot more than I've given them,” Rob DeBuck said. “The love that they've showed me, the sense of community, the kids who have rallied around me—it's indescribable. I never envisioned how great it would be."

“There is a lot of strength within our school, within our kids—they just need the right opportunities,” Sean added.