Pay it 4ward: Man recognized for helping a woman locked out of her car

"He joked, he goes 'I'm not leaving you here alone at night, you can't even run away,'" O'Hare said.

Palmer worked at the gas station and stayed with her for two hours after they closed while they waited for roadside assistance.

"Finally at midnight he calls APD, and they sent an officer out, and she got things moving," O'Hare said.

Palmer said he wouldn't have even considered leaving her there alone.

"My momma taught me to help people in need," Palmer said. "I was thinking it was rude that AAA hadn't shown up as quick as they said and my coworker was just going to leave her outside, and I'm like no, she's a young lady that needs a hand right now."

