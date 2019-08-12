Pay it 4ward: Man recognized for helping a woman locked out of her car
Kassi Nelson
August 12, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When a woman in a wheelchair was left alone one night – with no phone, car keys or place to go – Troy Palmer stepped in to help. He didn't think twice about it.
"It was one of those things when everybody says bad things about Albuquerque then something like this happens and it blew me away," said Terri O'Hare.
Her friendship with Palmer began at a Chevron gas station, after she locked her phone and keys in her car around 9 p.m. one night. She said she felt vulnerable, until Troy showed up at her side.
"He joked, he goes 'I'm not leaving you here alone at night, you can't even run away,'" O'Hare said.
Palmer worked at the gas station and stayed with her for two hours after they closed while they waited for roadside assistance.
"Finally at midnight he calls APD, and they sent an officer out, and she got things moving," O'Hare said.
Palmer said he wouldn't have even considered leaving her there alone.
"My momma taught me to help people in need," Palmer said. "I was thinking it was rude that AAA hadn't shown up as quick as they said and my coworker was just going to leave her outside, and I'm like no, she's a young lady that needs a hand right now."
To see O'hare Pay it 4ward to Palmer, watch the video above.
